‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Promo: Amitabh Bachchan is Ashwathama, an Invincible Force, in Prabhas’ Film

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen alongside Prabhas in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, one of the biggest films of the year. It has created a great deal of buzz with its terrific posters and intriguing first glimpse. Here is an exciting update for those looking forward to the flick. Big B’s look and first video from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is here and it’s a delight for movie buffs.

Amitabh Bachchan Stuns in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Promo

The makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ on Sunday, April 21, revealed Big B’s look from the film with a short promo. In it, the ‘Shahenshah’ is seen as the ‘immortal’ Ashwathama, Drona’s son. The Shahenshah’s powerful voice adds depth to the short clip, helping it leave a strong impact. We also hear a child in the clip but not much is revealed about this character.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is Bachchan Sr’s third Telugu film after ‘Sye Raa’ and ‘Manam’. The matinee idol is loved by many and his mere association with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is likely to help it reach a wider audience.

All About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film explores the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the maiden Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. ‘Ulaganayagan’ recently revealed that he has a ‘cameo’ in the film.

This will be Prabhas’ first release after Salaar, which set the box office on fire in December 2023. The actioner was directed by Prashanth Neel and explored the bond between two friends from different backgrounds The cast included Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj, Eeshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy. Prabhas currently has ‘Kanappa’ and Sandeep Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ in his kitty. He is also working on Maruthi’s horror-comedy ‘The Raja Saab’.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is expected to hit screens this May.