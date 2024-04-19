'Main Atal Hoon' to 'Thackeray': 5 Biographical Dramas to Watch as Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Begin

It is no secret that the country is synonymous with several charismatic political leaders who have left an inedible mark on their supporters with their ideologies and ideals. Over the years filmmakers and storytellers have celebrated the legacy of these maverick individuals through their works. On April 19, as the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 get underway with 102 constituencies going to polls, here is a look at five must-watch films based on the lives of Indian political leaders.

Main Atal Moon (Hindi, 2024)

Ravi Jadhav’s highly ambitious ‘Main Atal Hoon’ featured Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and highlighted unknown facets of his life. It touched upon incidents such as the Kargil War and the Pokhran Nuclear Tests, which took place during his tenure as Prime Minister. ‘Main Atal Moon’ received rave reviews with critics praising the ‘Mirzapur’ star’s earnest performance.



Thalaivii (Tamil/Telugu/Hindi, 2021)

‘Thalaivii’ explored J Jayalalihaa’s inspiring journey from film star to Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, giving fans a closer look at her struggles. It also explored her relationship with her mentor the iconic MGR. Kangana Ranaut impressed fans with her unparalleled energy levels, giving strong proof of her abilities as a performer.

The AL Vijay-directed film’s cast included Arvind Swami, Nassar, and Bhagyashree.



Yatra (Telugu, 2019)

Mahi Raghav’s film chronicled the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), who tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2009. The biographical drama featured Mammootty in the lead and received favourable reviews with critics lauding Megastar’s performance. Its sequel ‘Yatra 2’, starring Jiiva as YS Jagan, opened in theatres earlier this year.



NTR Biopic (Telugu, 2019)

‘NTR Kathanayakudu’ highlights Sr NTR’s rise as one of the pillars of Telugu cinema. It celebrates the industry’s ‘golden age’ and gives fans a look at the making of several classics. It was followed by ‘NTR Mahanayakudu’, which centred on an attempt to destabilise Annagaru’s government. Both films featured Balakrishna as the matinee idol-turned-mass leader.

Thackery (Hindi/Marathi, 2019)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Shiv Sena founder the late Balasaheb Thackeray in this hard-hitting biopic. The film featured an earnest performance from the Gangs of Wasseypur star and garnered attention with its sharp dialogues. Directed by Abhijit Panse, the film also featured Amrita Rao, Rajesh Khera, and Sanjay Narvekar.



