Kygo Announces 2024 World Tour With Star-Studded Lineup

Norwegian DJ and record producer Kygo thrilled fans on Monday, April 22, by unveiling the first leg of his highly anticipated 2024 World Tour. Taking to social media, the 32-year-old musician shared the exciting news, revealing a stellar lineup of special guests who will accompany him on this musical journey.

“Time to bring the music to you!!! Part One of my World Tour starts this fall with my friends and special guests,” Kygo announced on X, formerly Twitter.

The tour promises to be a spectacular event, featuring performances by a lineup of talented artists including Zara Larsson, Sofi Tukker, Gryffin, Sam Feldt, Hayla, Vandelux, Victoria Nadine, and Klangkarussell, all joining Kygo as his “friends and special guests.”

Scheduled to kick off this fall, the European and North American leg of the tour will see Kygo and his ensemble of artists grace stages across major cities, delivering electrifying performances to fans worldwide.

Here is the full list of dates and corresponding venues for Kygo’s 2024 World Tour:

– Saturday, September 7 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

– Thursday, September 12 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

– Friday, September 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

– Tuesday, September 17 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

– Friday, September 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

– Saturday, September 21 – Toronto, ON – Woodbine Park

– Wednesday, September 25 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

– Saturday, September 28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

– Friday, October 4 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

– Wednesday, October 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

– Thursday, October 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

– Thursday, October 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

– Wednesday, November 6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

– Friday, November 8 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

– Wednesday, November 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

– Friday, November 15 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

– Sunday, November 17 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

– Thursday, November 21 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

– Saturday, November 23 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

– Tuesday, November 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

– Friday, November 29 – Milan, Italy – Forum

– Tuesday, December 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center

– Friday, December 6 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

– Saturday, December 7 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

– Wednesday, December 11 – London, UK – The O2

– Friday, December 13 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Additionally, Kygo’s performances will be enhanced by the presence of his special guests, each adding their unique flair to the concert experience:

– SOFI TUKKER

– Gryffin

– Sam Feldt

– Zara Larsson

– Klangkarussell

– Hayla

– Victoria Nadine

– Vandelux

Fans can anticipate an unforgettable musical journey as Kygo and his talented collaborators come together to deliver an unparalleled live experience during the 2024 World Tour.