Lok Sabha Polls: Naga Chaitanya Casts His Vote In Hyderabad Looking All Dapper In A Casual Outfit

Actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni was seen exercising his voting rights at a polling station in Hyderabad, Telangana, as part of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections today. The voting process in Telangana commenced at 7 am, witnessing active participation from numerous actors from the South Indian film industry.

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, a prominent figure in Telugu cinema, was clicked by the paparazzi as he cast his vote at the polling booth earlier today.

Sporting a casual attire consisting of a white shirt, brown pants, sunglasses, and a grey watch, the actor appeared composed and relaxed throughout the process. Upon exiting the polling booth, he gracefully posed for the awaiting media, proudly displaying the election ink on his finger before departing.

In a similar vein, popular south Indian film stars Jr NTR and Allu Arjun were also spotted casting their votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Allu Arjun, sporting his distinctive long hairstyle and stylish beard, opted for a white t-shirt and black pants for the occasion, while Jr NTR was seen in a blue shirt paired with black pants. Both actors patiently waited in line at their respective polling stations in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to exercise their democratic right to vote.

