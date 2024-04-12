'Maidaan' Box Office Collection Day 2 Estimates: Ajay Devgn Film Stays Stable After a Slow Start | Exclusive

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ opened to an ordinary response at the Indian box office on April 11 and collected an unimpressive Rs 7.25 crore* on the first day. The film is expected to remain relatively stable on Friday, April 12.

Maidaan Day 2 Estimates Are Out

‘Maidaan’, Ajay Devgn’s second release of the year after Shaitaan, is expected to stay stable at the ticket window after a slow start. According to Akshaye Rathi, an exhibitor, it is likely to rake in Rs 5 crore today and then pick up over the weekend.

“The second day looks okay especially as this is a working Friday. I expect it to hold reasonably well. The day 2 collection will be around the Rs 5 crore mark. Maidaan is then expected to pick up over the weekend as the word of mouth is unanimously positive. Yeh lambi race ka ghoda hai” he told News X.

Also Read: ‘Maidaan’ Review: Ajay Devgn Powers Commendable Yet Middling Sports Drama

‘Maidaan’ hit screens alongside ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The action entertainer is unlikely to affect Ajay Devgn’s film.

“Both films have no impact on each other. The audiences don’t overlap,” said Rathi.

Interestingly, like ‘Maidaan’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ too had a slow start. Ali Abbas Zafar’s film raked in nearly Rs 16 crore on the first day. This is an unimpressive figure given the fact that it’s an Eid release with two popular stars.

What’s Maidaan About?

Coming back to ‘Maidaan’, it is a biographical sports drama that centres on SA Rahim who was one of the architects of Indian football and ushered in its golden age. The film features Priyamani, last seen in ‘Article 370‘, as the leading lady. The cast includes Gajraj Rao, Baharul Islam, and Rudranil Ghosh. It is directed by Amit Sharma, best known for his work on the Ayushman Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-fronted comedy drama ‘Badhaai Ho’

‘Maidaan’ hit screens on Eid and is currently playing in theatres worldwide.