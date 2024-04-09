'Maidaan' Review: Ajay Devgn Powers Commendable Yet Middling Sports Drama

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao

Director: Amit Sharma

Rating: 2.5/5

‘Maidaan’, which is set to hit screens this Eid after several delays, had created a fair deal of buzz among Ajay Devgn’s fans as its trailer reminded movie buffs of the Shah Rukh Khan-led ‘Chak De ! India’. Moreover, the video suggested that the Boney Kapoor-backed biographical sports drama would feature an inspiring storyline. Given the subject matter and its setting, ‘Maidaan’ had the potential to be one of the finest films of the decade. It, however, ends up being just a one-time watch.

The film centres on SA Rahim, a passionate manager and coach, who goes against the system to transform Indian football. He helps the country gain international recognition but fails to satisfy the ‘powers that be’. This results in him being sacked as the coach of the India football team. Moreover, he suffers a personal setback which breaks his spirit. The rest of the story focuses on his attempts at redeeming himself.

Screenplay Could Have Been Better

‘Maidaan’, like most sports dramas, follows the tried and tested ‘underdogs vs the odds’ formula to take the narrative forward. Such a story can work only if it features an engaging screenplay. This is exactly where ‘Maidaan’ falters. The film features several intriguing subplots but none of them are explored in depth. Take the track involving Rahim and his son. The makers touch upon their tender yet imperfect relationship through a series to commendable dialogues but fail to give the audience a closer look at the latter’s insecurities.

Similarly, the sequences in which Rahim tries to put his team together aren’t as gripping as the ones seen in ‘Jhund’, Nagaraj Manjule’s sports drama which centered on underdogs emerging victorious. Subplots such as Rahim’s fight against regionalism and the political controversy surrounding the Asian Games 1961 could also have been explored in depth to add another layer to the narrative.

These shortcomings make it hard for viewers to fully invest in this inherently inspiring tale.

Maidaan Has Its Merits

That said, Maidaan is not a wasted effort by any stretch of the imagination. The makers deserve full credit for exploring the golden past of football, a sport that often doesn’t get its due in a Cricket-crazy country like ours. Ajay Devgn’s scenes with Priyamani, who plays his wife, have come out well and work mainly because of the natural chemistry between them. Similarly, the ‘Baat us ek…’ monologue matches the intensity of the ‘Sattar Minute’ sequence ‘Chak De!’, which is no mean feat.

The climax, which features a high-profile match between South Korea and India, is undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the film. The minimalist background score makles the reel action feel more intense. Director Amit Sharma’s approach here is quite similar to the one adopted by Kabir Khan for the final sequences of ’83’.

Ajay Devgn Shines Bright in ‘Maidaan’

Ajay Devgn delivers a beautifully restrained performance that caters to the class audience. The intensity in his voice is hard to miss in a sequence where he tells his men ‘hisaab chahiye mujhe’ after an unpleasant on field incident. Priyamani is a treat to watch in a powerful scene where she motivates her husband to fulfill his dreams. That said, she doesn’t get enough scope to leave the desired impact. The same applies to Gajraj Rao. The rest of the cast serves its purpose.



The music, composed by Academy Award winner AR Rahman, is not up to the mark. The songs aren’t bad but the film lacks a ‘Chak De!’ India-like anthem. The other technical aspects such as lighting and editing have been handled well.

To conclude, ‘Maidaan’ merits a watch mainly because it celebrates an unsung hero but it does not reach its potential because of the mediocre screenplay.