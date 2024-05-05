 Karnataka Congress Files Complaint Against BJP Leaders Over Alleged Social Media Video Targeting SC/ST Community

The Karnataka Congress has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission against key BJP figures, including national president JP Nadda. The complaint was lodged over a contentious social media video. The complaint alleges that the video that has been shared on BJP’s official platforms violates the Model Code of Conduct. The complaint states that the video is aimed at intimidating members of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) community to deter them from voting for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The formal complaint submitted by Ramesh Babu, Chairman of Media and Communication at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), asserts that the video in question portrays Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a negative light. The video allegedly insinuates that the Congress party favors the Muslim community over the interests of SC/ST and Other Backward Classes (OBC), fostering sentiments of enmity and ill-will.

The complaint characterises the video as intimidating. It, further, elaborates that the video projects SC/ST community members in a derogatory manner, depicting them as “Eggs” being sidelined by another religious community, namely Muslims. This depiction of the party and party leaders, according to the Congress, aims to dissuade SC/ST voters from supporting the party in the elections.

Moreover, the complaint questions the approval process for the video’s dissemination by the State Level Media Monitoring Committee, raising concerns over the use of animated images of political leaders and the disparagement of marginalized communities.

The complaint further alleges that the video, shared via BJP’s official social media handles, is a deliberate attempt to sway votes by tarnishing the image of the Congress party among SC/ST voters. It asserts that the portrayal of funds earmarked for SC/ST communities being diverted to Muslims aims to deter SC/ST voters from supporting Congress candidates.

The contentious video, posted on the official BJP Karnataka handle, depicts caricatures of Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah placing eggs labeled “Muslims” in a nest alongside eggs marked as “SC, ST, and OBC.” The animated sequence implies preferential treatment for the Muslim community, further fueling allegations of bias against Congress.