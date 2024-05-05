Three Individuals from Bihar Apprehended in Uttarakhand's Chamoli for Inciting Forest Fires

Uttarakhand Police officials announced the arrest of three individuals from Bihar for their alleged involvement in promoting forest fires within the state.

According to police reports, the arrest followed the circulation of a viral video on social media platforms depicting the trio encouraging forest fires.

In the video, one of the individuals is heard saying, “Nobody challenges those who play with fire…and Biharis are never challenged.”

Identified as Brijesh Kumar, Salman, and Shukhlal, all residents of Bihar, the accused face charges under section 26 of the Indian Forest Act of 1927, alongside various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident transpired in the Gairsain area of Chamoli district, as confirmed by District SP Sarvesh Panwar, who urged the public to refrain from engaging in or promoting forest fires due to their punishable nature.

Addressing the issue of forest fires, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar highlighted the severity of the situation, with several cases registered across nine districts in connection with forest fires.

In a coordinated effort between the Police and Forest Departments, authorities will assess the impacted areas and ascertain the causes behind the fires, distinguishing between accidental and deliberate ignition.

Emphasizing the importance of forest and wildlife protection, DGP Abhinav Kumar reiterated the state’s commitment to combating forest fires, which have become a recurring concern particularly during the dry season.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the necessity for proactive measures to address forest fire incidents, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts at both headquarters and district levels.

In light of the escalating situation, Chief Minister Dhami convened a review meeting to devise strategies for forest fire management, address water scarcity issues, and ensure preparedness for the upcoming Chardham Yatra pilgrimage.

With forest fires becoming a regular occurrence exacerbated by changing weather patterns and rising temperatures, Uttarakhand remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard the environment and protect local communities from the repercussions of such disasters.