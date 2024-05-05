The Viral Sting Operation Over Sandeshkhali's Rape Truth: Here's Who Said What

Recently, a clandestine operation orchestrated by local media in West Bengal has sent shockwaves through the populace, disrupting their peace of mind. The explosive footage, subsequently disseminated by the Trinamool Congress on X, has sparked a barrage of inquiries regarding the long-standing violence that plagued Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

Within the viral video, Gangadhar Koyal emerges as a pivotal figure, unraveling a web of deceit. He boldly asserts that the alleged rape incident in Sandeshkhali was a fabricated tale, orchestrated by none other than Suvendu Adhikari himself. As this revelation reverberates across the region, it casts a glaring spotlight on the intricacies of power dynamics and the depths to which political machinations can reach.

Here’s the video:

A viral video today exposed how the BJP left no stone unturned to malign Bengal. From “mass rape” to “arms seizure,” every claim was BOUGHT and STAGED by none other than @SuvenduWB People won’t forgive these Bangla-Birodhis. Bengal’s mothers & sisters shall avenge this!… pic.twitter.com/gShO1HxDFl — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 4, 2024

In a video, allegations were made against Suvendu Adhikari by a BJP Mandal president named Gangadhar Koyal. Koyal claimed that Adhikari had informed him that the TMC’s local enforcers wouldn’t face arrest unless Adhikari was falsely accused of a “rape case.”

CM Mamata Banerjee

However, Mamata Banerjee also wrote on X, “The shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP. In their hatred for Bengal’s progressive thought & culture, the Bangla-Birodhis orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state on every possible level.”

The shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP. In their hatred for Bengal’s progressive thought & culture, the Bangla-Birodhis orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state on every possible level. Never before in the history of India has a ruling… https://t.co/50QUParP16 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 4, 2024

Is the Video Altered? Gangadhar Koyal, (The man in the video) is the Block president of Sandeshkhali Block 2, suggested that his statements were manipulated using advanced technology. In a video shared by Adhikari, Koyal can be heard stating, “I am Gangadhar Koyal, and I serve as the Mandal President of Sandeshkhali-2. The viral video targeting me appears to be part of a larger conspiracy and collusion. My words have been manipulated using sophisticated methods.”

“The aim of this manipulation is to discredit me, my party, and the women of Sandeshkhali, as well as tarnish the reputation of the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. This appears to be a premeditated scheme. I urge for a CBI investigation into this matter. I will personally reach out to the CBI and demand an inquiry against I-PAC and Abhishek Banerjee to ensure appropriate consequences,” expressed the Block president in the video shared by Adhikari.

Suvendu Adhikari Reacts:

Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent figure in the BJP, responded to the allegations by emphasizing that while the truth may be manipulated momentarily, its endurance is limited. He took to X to express, “The truth might undergo distortion and be disseminated in a misleading manner. Yet, its lifespan remains exceedingly brief.”

In a pointed reference to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who faced accusations related to a purported coal scandal, Adhikari remarked, “In the end, truth prevails. Remember that for next time, Koyla Bhaipo (Coal Nephew).”

The truth can be twisted and a misleading version can be circulated. However it’s shelf life is very very short.

Ultimately, Truth prevails. Next time, keep it in mind, Koyla Bhaipo. pic.twitter.com/nccVhBe34z — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) May 4, 2024

Dilip Ghosh :

Dilip Ghosh, the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha candidate backed by the latter, made startling accusations of individuals being ‘traded’ within the state. Ghosh alleged that money was changing hands to secure placements, even within the confines of the governor’s official residence.

In an interview with ANI on Sunday, the former state president of BJP remarked, “Under the TMC regime, individuals are being bought and sold. There are reports of individuals securing positions or being seated at the Raj Bhavan through monetary transactions.” Ghosh remained firm that the purported sting video would not sway the outcome of the state’s Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted the spontaneous outcry from the people of Sandeshkhali against the ruling party, emphasizing, “It was not the BJP, but the ordinary citizens of Sandeshkhali who rose in protest and took to the streets. Sheikh Shahjahan, the expelled TMC strongman and central figure in the Sandeshkhali incident, has admitted to the allegations against him. It was his associates who launched attacks on the ED and CBI teams.”

Sandeshkhali Incident:

Regarding the Sandeshkhali incident, women from the North 24 Parganas district protested against the ruling TMC and its leader, Shahjahan. They accused Shahjahan and his associates of coercive “land-grab and sexual assault.” Shahjahan is currently incarcerated for his involvement in an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team during a raid related to an alleged ration scam.