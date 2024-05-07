Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Leaves Netizens Spellbound as She Walks the Red Carpet in a Sabyasachi Saree

Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. The powerhouse performer has impressed fans with her stunning screen presence and down-to-earth nature. She also delivered hits such as ‘Raazi’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, proving that she is a force to reckon with. Now, Alia has again given fans a reason to rejoice. She attended the Met Gala 2024 on May 6 and floored those in attendance with her style.

Alia Bhatt Makes Her Presence at Met Gala 2024

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut last year and added a new dimension to her career. The Brahmastra actress returned to the event this year and stole the show again. Alia attended the Met Gala 2024 sporting a Sabyasachi saree with a pallu trail. She shared a few photos from the event on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a long caption.

Here is her post

It was a call to the Garden of Time – an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own.… pic.twitter.com/IjIzDV7vXH — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 7, 2024

Fans were impressed by her ‘desi’ avatar and praised her for doing justice to it.

She was the hottest, she is the Goddess 😻 — NadeeM 🇵🇰 🤍 (@Nadu805) May 7, 2024

Beauty redefined ♥️ — Ananya Miglani (@ananyamiglani) May 7, 2024

Mam ! This is one of the best met Gala looks of all time. Slayed🔥😭

“You made whole country proud” — Pop King 🐰 (@reeswitth) May 7, 2024

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt’s appearance at the Met Gala 2024 was a surprise as it hadn’t been confirmed previously.

On the Work Front

Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She impressed fans with her work in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, which was directed by Karan Johar. The musical romantic drama featured her as the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ emerged as a major critical and commercial success. The cast included Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Post ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Alia made her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’. The spy-thriller featured Gal Gadot in the titular role. Alia will next be seen in ‘Jigra’.