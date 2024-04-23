Mohanlal Floors Fans With His Energetic Performance on Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Zinda Banda' | Watch

Mohanlal is one of the biggest names in the Indian cinema. The ‘Complete Actor’ enjoys a dedicated fan following because of his intense performances and striking screen presence. A video of ‘Lalettan’ dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 chartbuster ‘Zinda Banda’ is going viral and it is a treat for movie buffs.

Mohanlal’s Electrifying Dance Wins Hearts

Mohanlal, who is an accomplished dancer, never fails to impress fans every time he graces the stage. The ‘Monster’ star recently danced to ‘Zinda Banda’, a song from Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 release ‘Jawan’, at an award function much to the delight of fans. The Malayalam actor is seen sporting a cheetah-printed shirt with a brown leather jacket and pants. His energy levels are hard to miss!

‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee is a 2023 action entertainer that features SRK in a double role. The film revolves around a vigilante’s fight for justice. The cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone. It emerged as a massive hit at the box office.

Busy Time for ‘Lalettan’

Mohanlal was recently seen in ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, which didn’t live up to expectations at the box office. The film was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and featured the seasoned actor in a dual role. The story centered on a mighty warrior who vanquishes foes across geographies. Its cast included Kannada actor Danish Sait, Sonalee Kulkarni and Hareesh Peradi. Mohanlal is working on his 360th film. It is directed by Tharun Moorthy.

Mohanlal is set to make his debut as a director with ‘Barroz’, billed as a fantasy drama. He also plays the lead role in the biggie. Its cast includes Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton and Kallirroi Tziafeta among others. Mohanlal is also working on Prithviraj’s ‘L2’, a sequel to ‘Lucifier’. He also has the Jeethu Joseph-directed ‘Ram’ and Nanda Kishore’s pan-India film ‘Vrushabha’ in the pipeline.