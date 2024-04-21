NewsX A-List: Manoj Bajpayee Unveils the Intriguing World of Silence 2 and the Art of Sequel Success

In a recent exclusive interview on ‘A List’ with Uday Pratap Singh, the focus was on the very talented and well known actor Manoj Bajpayee. He is know for his ground breaking performance in several movies and series such as ‘ The Gangs Of Wasseypur’ and ‘The Family Man’. He has won many hearts with his enigmatic performances as an actor and has secured his place in the hall of fame of the Indian film industry.

When asked about Silence 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Silence 1, and why there is such high demand and intrigue after the first project that made him believe a sequel was necessary, he replied that the OTT platform realized that there was a huge response from the audience that went beyond their anticipation, and Silence 1 garnered response that surpassed all of their expectations.

Further we asked if this genre of murder-mystery was something he enjoyed watching as well, to which he admitted that he has always wanted to do this genre and he has been fortunate enough to get Aban Bharucha Deohans as the writer as she has tremendous passion and knowledge about this genre and the fact that she has done so much reading about it and she is excellent at painting the perfect picture with intricate technical details that makes the experience all the more wholesome.

Addressing the topic of what makes the character ‘ACP Avinash’ unique and distinguished from the other cops we have seen on OTT before, Manoj Bajpayee expressed that he really tries to get the human side of it and focus on the work area of the character and dig through the backstory of the character which is not usually seen on the screen, that makes the backbone of the entire experience. He further elaborated that it is the personal aspect and story of the character that makes it humane and makes all the difference.

Moving further with the conversation Manoj Bajpayee spoke about how important it is for him to believe in a sequel and how important is it to get a sequel right, he expressed that, “It can fall in any place possible, but you should focus on the things that are in your control and never take the success of the first one for granted’. He also emphasized the importance of avoiding discussion about the first one at all costs, labeling it as the first rule, and focus on the script at hand and to direct all your energy to that script.

Further the conversation steered towards his collaboration with the team of ‘Sirf Ek Banda’ for ‘Bhaiya Ji’ and how he is very excited about the film ‘Bhaiya Ji’ getting into the theaters as it portrayed the directors belief system and, it was his dream to make a commercial or a mainstream movie. He also iterated that he is surprised that he was able to pull-off such action sequences and how the director had dragged him into his belief system.

Finally we asked Manoj Bajpayee that if he enjoys silence in his personal life and what thoughts are going through his mind when he is all alone, to which he replied, that he prefers silence and if at all there are any thoughts that he encounters they are about the character that he is shaping and the other thought being his 13 year old daughter.

Anchor Uday Pratap Singh concluded the interview by expressing his hope for Manoj Bajpayee’s continued success, and acknowledged the perfection of his art and passion.

ALSO READ

Vicky Kaushal Opens Up on Celebrating Valentine’s Day With Katrina Kaif After Marriage

