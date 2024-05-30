Selena Gomez Had Once Planned To Adopt Kids At 35 If She Would Have Been Single: I Was Alone For Five Years

Selena Gomez has been dealing with her mental health struggles for long but she has always been open about it. The singer recently dropped a hint about starting a family. Interestingly, the Disney alum was at a stage in life before dating Benny Blanco when she wanted to adopt kids. In her latest interview, Selena shed light on the same saying she thought of adopting kids after she tortured herself of being alone for two years.

The Grammy-winning songstress in her interview while talking about her mental health struggles asserted, “I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it.”

Selena added, “Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.” When the singer met music producer Benny Blanco, she thought of him as a friend but eventually developed feelings. “It just happens when you least expect it,” said the crooner.

Benny Blanco, in one of his recent interviews, also spoke about starting a family with Selena. When asked about the same, Blanco shared, “That’s my next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of god kids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. Yeah, I love being around kids,.”

Reverting to his comments, Selena had a good laugh saying, “He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it.”

In the early days of their relationship, Selena’s fans had brutally trolled their relationship. On similar lines, Selena Gomez said, “I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life.”

She continued, “But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

