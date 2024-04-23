Shah Rukh Khan to Play a Don Again but Ranveer Singh Fans Needn’t Worry

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in ‘King’, produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan. The film has created a fair deal of buzz in the industry as it marks the seasoned performer’s first collaboration with Suhana Khan, his daughter. According to the latest reports, SRK will play a don in the biggie.

Shah Rukh Khan to Play a Don Again?

King Khan is set to play a grey character in ‘King’, co-starring Suhana. According to Pinkvilla, the star will sport a faint beard and long hair in the film. It is said that he is overseeing the creative process while Siddharth Anand is working on the dialogues. The report further states that the ‘Zero’ actor and Suhana are training for some high-octane action scenes, which are expected to be an integral part of the narrative. ‘King’ is billed as an action-thriller where SRK plays the kingpin of the underworld and Suhana essays the role of his disciple.

Interestingly, this update comes a while after Ranveer Singh replaced SRK in ‘Don 3’. He received rave reviews for his work in the first two installments but chose not to return for the third part. With ‘King’, the ‘Pathaan’ star is set to essay a don again even though it is not the way fans had expected.

All About Shah Rukh Khan’s Recent Releases

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He impressed the masses with his work in ‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand. It was a part of the Yash Raj Films Spyverse and emerged as a blockbuster. SRK was then seen in ‘Jawan’, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Like Pathaan, it set the box office on fire. He ended the year with ‘Dunki’. The Raju Hiran-helmed film received mixed reviews and failed to hold its own against the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’. Shah Rukh Khan will be hoping to score a hit with ‘King’.