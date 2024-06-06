Vijay Sethupathi on working with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan': His energy level is unmatched

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, known for his versatile performances, made his mark in Bollywood with ‘Jawan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The action drama was directed by Atlee and featured the ‘96’ actor as the antagonist opposite ‘King Khan’. It emerged as a massive hit and received rave reviews from fans.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Vijay Sethupathi shared his memorable experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’. VJS said that he was impressed by the Bollywood star’s unwavering energy levels on the set. He also recalled the time SRK was unwell on the sets and added that he was his usual self despite not being 100 per cent.

“What I learned from Shah Rukh Khan is that his energy levels never go down. One day, during the shoot, he was unwell but you just can’t figure it out unless he tells you. That’s an amazing quality he has. He shared a lot of things about me which I felt very happy about. Even what Rajinikanth and Vijay have said about me makes me really happy. I felt happy that they noticed so many aspects about me and my performances,” said the star.

Vijay made a striking Hindi debut last year with the Prime Video series ‘Farzi’ and followed it up with his role in ‘Jawan’. He has demonstrated his versatility across various genres. He has played romantic leads and menacing villains. His latest Bollywood release is ‘Merry Christmas’, co-starring Katrina Kaif and directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Despite his success Vijay expressed a reluctance to continue with antagonistic roles due to the inherent competition with the lead star. He now aims to focus on more romantic films, signaling a shift in his career. Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Maharaja’, is particularly significant as it marks his 50th film as an actor. Over the years, Vijay has cemented his reputation as one of the most versatile actors in the industry.

‘Maharaja’ is scheduled for release on June 14,

