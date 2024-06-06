Sathyaraj Breaks Silence on Rumoured Feud With Rajinikanth, Reveals Reason Behind Turning Down 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'

Sathyaraj, who emerged as a pan-India star with his work in the Baahubaali films, will soon be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie. The veteran stars, who last shared screen space in Mr Bharat, were reportedly not on good terms for many years. Fans even felt that Sathyaraj a dig at ‘Superstar’ with some of his political statements. In a new interview, the Mirchi actor dismissed these rumours and revealed the real reason he turned down ‘Sivaji’ and ‘Enthiran’

Were Sathyaraj, Rajinikanth on Bad Terms? ‘Baahubali’ star reveals

Sathyaraj, one of Tamil cinema’s most respected names, was offered a role in Rajinuikanth’s ‘Enthiran’ but refused to take it up. He also rejected Thalaivar’s 2007 blockbuster ‘Sivaji’. This led to rumours of there being a rivalry between the veteran actors. In an interview with Indiaglitz, Sathyaraj said that there were never any issues between him and Rajinikanth. He further added that he turned down ‘Enthiran’ and Sivaji as he was not happy with the roles.

“After I became a hero (he began his career with villain roles), I was approached for two Rajinikanth films. The first one was Sivaji; the other was Enthiran. I was approached to play Danny Denzongpa’s role (an evil scientist who corrupts Chitti Robo). I wasn’t satisfied with both roles. Otherwise, what problems do we have?,” he said

In case you did not know, Rajinikanth fans felt that some of Sathyaraj’s political statements in the 90s and early 2000s were targeted toward their favourite star. However, the ‘NOTA’ actor has never openly insulted the ‘Kabali’ star..

About ‘Coolie’

Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth, meanwhile, are set to work together in ‘Coolie‘. The film, set to go on floors on June 10, will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The buzz is that ‘Coolie’ will be set against the backdrop of gold smuggling. It is also said to be a standalone project with no connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). ‘Coolie’ will be produced by Kalainithi Maran and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who previously teamed up with Rajinikanth for films such as ‘Jailer’ and ‘Petta’.

Show Full Article