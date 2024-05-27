Lava Yuva 5G India Launch Scheduled On May 30, Speculated 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Check Out

Lava Yuva 5G is set to be launched in India this week, as announced by the domestic smartphone brand via X on Monday, May 27. Lava has also released a teaser video showcasing the design of the upcoming 5G smartphone, featuring a hole-punch display and a circular rear camera module. The Lava Yuva 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon, and a dedicated microsite for the phone is already live on the e-commerce platform. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Lava Yuva 5G Launch Details

The Lava Yuva 5G will be officially launched on May 30 at 12:00 PM, according to Lava’s post on X. The teaser video reveals that the handset will feature a hole-punch display and a flat frame with rounded corners. It will sport a circular camera module housing an AI-supported dual-camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The device will have a glass back with a matte finish, with the Lava branding and 5G text arranged vertically at the bottom of the rear panel.

The smartphone will be available on Amazon, and its microsite is already live on the platform.

Specifications and Features

The Lava Yuva 5G recently appeared on the Geekbench website with model number LXX513. The listing indicates that it will run on the Android 14 operating system and come with options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor, featuring two cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz and six cores clocking at 2.0GHz, possibly the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC or Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Other expected features include a 16-megapixel front camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The Lava Yuva 5G is anticipated to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India.

