MP Harda Blast Update: FIR registered against 2 persons; CM Mohan Yadav meets injured in Bhopal

An FIR has been lodged by the Madhya Pradesh Police against two individuals who hold licenses for a firecracker factory involved in the tragic Harda factory blast. According to officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning, resulting in the loss of 11 lives and injuries to approximately 174 people.

Inspector General of Police (IG) for Narmadapuram Zone, Irshad Wali, stated that the FIR has been registered against the two license holders under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Explosive Substances Act. He also mentioned that further investigation will commence once the evacuation process is completed.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner of Narmadapuram, reported that 174 individuals have been rescued thus far, with no reports of missing persons yet. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with a significant portion of the debris already cleared. As of now, there are confirmed 11 casualties, and a large contingent of emergency services including ambulances, fire tenders, and specialized rescue teams are deployed at the site.

In another development, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the injured who were admitted to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. He informed the media that out of the 12 patients brought to the hospital, one had unfortunately succumbed to their injuries, while the rest are receiving treatment. The Chief Minister also announced plans to visit the blast site after the ongoing assembly session, and ordered inquiries into similar establishments across all districts.

Additionally, Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayanachari Mishra mentioned efforts to expedite the transportation of the injured, including the creation of a 20-km long green corridor to ensure smooth traffic flow. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences and wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the tragic incident.