LIVE | India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Look To Continue Momentum

LIVE | India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India look to continue momentum against Pakistan. The young guns started off the tournament in a brilliant fashion thumping UAE by a massive margin. They will now look to continue form against Pakistan. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM (IST) and the toss will take place at 10:00 AM (IST).

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup LIVE Updates. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live Cricket Score and Updates, India Vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Scorecard Live: India and Pakistan lock horns in the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. The two teams are coming into this game on the back of a win in their respective previous matches. India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in some brilliant form and the left-handed batter began the proceedings with a record-breaking ton.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 Squad:

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Naman Pushpak, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil

Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammed Huzaifa, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Shayan

IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live Streaming: You can watch the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Match in India on the Sony Sports Network and will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

ICC Academy Ground Dubai Pitch report and Weather: The pitch at the ICC Academy is expected to favour batters, providing solid scoring opportunities in both innings. Weather conditions are forecast to be clear and comfortable, with no rain expected. Temperatures are likely to remain between 21–26°C, ensuring ideal playing conditions.