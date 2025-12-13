IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 T20 cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online in India

India and Pakistan will be up against each other in the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. The two teams will be coming into the marquee clash on the back of a win in their respective games. Vaibhav Suryavanshi notched up a record-breaking 171 off 95 that helped the side post 433/6 in 50 overs against UAE. The opposition was then restricted to 199/7.

When Is the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Match?



The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 is on December 14, 2025 (Saturday).

Where Is The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Match?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Match will take place ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.



At What Time Will India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Match Start?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Match will begin at 10:30 AM (IST) and the toss will take place at 10:00 AM (IST).

How Can You Watch The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Match?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Match will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network and will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

What Are The Squads For India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Match For Both The Teams?

India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Naman Pushpak, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil

Pakistan U19: Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammed Huzaifa, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Shayan