10 Vacancies In Rajya Sabha After Members Gets Filled In Lok Sabha

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has officially announced vacancies, comprising two each from Assam, Bihar, and Maharashtra, and one each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tripura.

This comes after the recent general election that has resulted in the creation of 10 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha as its members have been elected to the Lok Sabha.

According to the notification issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat, “As per the provisions of sub-section (2) of Section 69 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, read with Section 67A and sub-section (4) of Section 68 of the same Act, the following members have ceased to be part of the Rajya Sabha since their election as members of the 18th Lok Sabha on June 4, 2024.”

The members affected by these vacancies include Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Sarbananda Sonowal from Assam, Misha Bharti and Vivek Thakur from Bihar, Deepender Singh Hooda from Haryana, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia from Madhya Pradesh, Udayanraje Bhonsle and Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra, K. C. Venugopal from Rajasthan, and Biplab Kumar Deb from Tripura.

Following this announcement, the Election Commission will soon release new dates for the election to fill these vacant seats in the upper house of parliament

