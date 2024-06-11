What Is The Capital Of Andhra Pradesh? Chandrababu Naidu Makes A Big Announcement Ahead Of Swearing-In As CM

Just a day before N. Chandrababu Naidu’s inauguration as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he declared that Amaravati was confirmed as the capital. He added that Visakhapatnam will be developed as the economic capital/ financial capital and an advanced special city.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan, state BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari attend NDA MLAs meeting in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/Un9uXLRvxt — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

His statement came following his unanimous election as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and leader of the NDA Alliance MLAs in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday. Achan Naidu, a senior TDP leader and MLA, proposed his name during the meeting at A Convention Centre, a motion later backed by Jana Sena Chief K Pawan Kalyan and State BJP President and MP D Purandareswari.

Addressing the MLAs, Naidu hailed the ‘unprecedented’ victory of the NDA Alliance, which he regarded as the ‘victory’ of the people. He emphasized the significant mandate received, securing 164 out of 175 seats with a remarkable 93 percent strike rate and garnering 57 percent of the votes. Naidu underscored the immense responsibility entrusted to the NDA Alliance in developing the state, expressing the need to meet the people’s expectations.

Pawan Kalyan, praising Naidu’s visionary leadership spanning over four decades, highlighted the nationwide attention garnered by the NDA Alliance’s victory, capturing 164 out of 175 Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh.

He stressed the importance of fulfilling the promises made in the common manifesto, focusing on the collective responsibility towards the 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh. Kalyan extended his complete support to Naidu as the leader of NDA members of legislatures and as the Chief Minister.

#WATCH | TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu says “All MLAs of BJP, Janasena and TDP have given their consent for me to become Andhra Pradesh’s upcoming Chief Minister of NDA government.” pic.twitter.com/DAcLOoGsnC — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

Kalyan acknowledged the challenges faced by the state since its bifurcation in 2014 and over the past five years, expressing confidence in Naidu’s expertise in attracting investments from both India and abroad to address these challenges effectively.

The NDA leaders are scheduled to meet the Governor on the same day to request the invitation of Naidu to form the Government.

