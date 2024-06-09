Atishi Urgently Calls For Meeting With LG Amid Worsening Water Crisis

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has urgently requested a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to address the critical issue of insufficient water supply from the Munak Canal by the Haryana government. Expressing concern over the diminishing water flow, Atishi highlighted that Delhi is currently receiving only 840 cusecs of water instead of the mandated 1050 cusecs. This shortage is severely impacting the city, with seven water treatment plants dependent on this supply. Atishi warned that if the situation does not improve promptly, Delhi could face a worsening water crisis within the next one to two days.

The ongoing water scarcity has led to long queues at water tankers across Delhi, as residents struggle to access adequate water for their daily needs. Piped water supply has been disrupted in many areas, forcing authorities to rely on water tankers to distribute water to affected communities. Reports from areas like Mayur Vihar and Okhla Phase 2 depict residents gathering around tankers with containers, illustrating the severity of the situation.

The Delhi government has squarely blamed the Haryana government for exacerbating the water crisis by allegedly withholding Delhi’s rightful share of water. Atishi emphasized that while efforts are being made to resolve the crisis, Haryana’s actions are hindering progress. Under the existing agreement, Delhi is entitled to receive 1050 cusecs of water through the Munak Canal, yet recent data shows a significant decrease in supply, with only 840 cusecs reaching the capital on June 7.

Have sought time from the Hon’ble @LtGovDelhi for an emergency meeting, to apprise him of the inadequate water being released by Haryana from the Munak Canal. Delhi is supposed to receive 1050 cusecs of water from the Munak Canal via the CLC and DSB sub-canals. However, this has… pic.twitter.com/xZUHbYlrnJ — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 9, 2024

The impact of the water shortage on Delhi’s residents is profound, with many facing significant disruptions to their daily lives. Ambati, a resident of Geeta Colony, shared her struggles in obtaining water from tankers, highlighting the challenges faced by residents. Ghanshyam Jha, another resident, echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the inadequacy of the current water supply to meet the needs of the population.

The situation is further exacerbated by the record-breaking temperatures and heatwave in Delhi, which have led to an unprecedented surge in water demand. With maximum temperatures soaring to nearly 50 degrees Celsius in some areas, the strain on water resources has intensified, amplifying the urgency of addressing the water crisis.

Efforts are underway to mitigate the situation and ensure that Delhi residents have access to a reliable water supply. However, swift action and cooperation between relevant authorities are imperative to alleviate the immediate challenges posed by the ongoing water crisis in the capital.

