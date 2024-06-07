Nitish Kumar Criticizes INDIA Bloc, Backs Modi's Leadership at NDA Meeting

Janata Dal-United (JDU) Chief Nitish Kumar recently stated that the opposition INDIA bloc have failed to work in the interest of the nation. Speaking at the parliamentary meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the capital on Friday, Kumar expressed his confidence in Prime Minister Modi’s governance as he predicted the defeat of those who had secured victories in the recent elections.

Kumar remarked, “Agli baar jab aap aaiye toh kuch log jo idhar udhar jeet gaya hai, agli baar sab haarega. Humko poora bharosa hai (Those who have won this time will lose the next elections. I’m confident about it). They never worked for the nation. They never served the country. The country will progress under your (PM Modi) leadership.” Delivered with a touch of humor, his comment garnered laughter from Prime Minister Modi and the several other leaders who were present in the meeting. A notable figure in the INDIA bloc until 2023, Kumar’s switch to the BJP brought to light his alignment with the vision that the National Democratic Front has for the country.

Reiterating his support for the Prime Minister, Kumar assured that all pending works in Bihar would be accelerated under Modi’s governance. He said, ” “All the pending works of Bihar will be done. It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you…We will all work together under your leadership…” He additionally commended the unity within the NDA and pledged collective cooperation towards achieving the nation’s developmental goals.

Backing the proposal to nominate Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, Kumar pressed on the need for continuity and a steadfast leadership to drive progress which he stated could only be ensured by making Modi the prime Minister in the third consecutive term.

The gathering, attended by newly elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), highlighted the coalition’s strength and determination in the aftermath of the Lok Sabha election results.

The Election Commission of India’s announcement on Tuesday revealed the BJP’s significant electoral gains, securing 240 seats, bolstered by alliances to reach a total of 293 seats. TDP’s 16 seats and JDU’s 12 seats further solidified NDA’s majority in the parliament.

Earlier in the week, NDA leaders convened to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader, signaling a unified approach towards governance and development. Modi reiterated the alliance’s commitment to building a prosperous and developed India.

Sources suggest that Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term on June 9 in his swearing-in ceremony. Previously it was reported that his swearin-in ceremony was scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 8, however, the news was not confirmed.

