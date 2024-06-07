N Chandrababu Naidu Praises Modi's Leadership, TDP Throws Weight Behind NDA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu declared Modi as the “right leader at the right time” for India while reaffirming TDP’s support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday in a meeting of the newly elected MPs.

Speaking at the NDA MPs meeting in the Parliament’s Samvidhan Sadan, Naidu applauded Modi’s vision encapsulated in the principles of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Viksit Bharat.” He said, “NDA govt under the leadership of PM Modi has taken initiatives in the last 10 years. Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit. Today, India is having the right leader at the right time, and that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India, if you miss it now, we will miss forever. That is where we are having a wonderful opportunity.” He further emphasized the critical juncture India finds itself in, asserting that under Modi’s stewardship, the nation has a unique opportunity for transformative progress. “Now I proudly propose the name of Narendra Modi ji on behalf of Telugu Desam Party for the post of Prime Minister of this great nation. Through his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Viksit Bharat and through the collective efforts of NDA we can become a zero poverty nation that is possible only through Narendra Modi.”

Highlighting Modi’s track record of decisive leadership and meticulous execution of policies, Naidu stressed the significance of seizing the moment for the nation’s advancement. He passionately proposed Modi’s name for the post of Prime Minister, citing his unwavering commitment to inclusive development.

Drawing parallels between Modi’s vision and the ethos of late Andhra Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, Naidu emphasized the essence of humanism as the guiding principle behind both leaders’ aspirations for a prosperous India. “TDP is having relations with NDA, my leader and party founder, NT Rama Garu, always he has worked hard for the people and also he told clearly that I don’t know isms I know one, humanism that vision Narendra Modi ji is making a reality for India,” Naidu said. “This is the proudest moment in my life,” he expressed pride in TDP’s association with the NDA, affirming his dedication to realizing the shared vision of progress and welfare.

The NDA MPs meeting witnessed the presence of key political figures, including Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, NCP Chief Ajit Pawar, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan, and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, underscoring the coalition’s unity and diversity.

