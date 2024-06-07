Prime Minister Modi Endorsed as Leader of NDA Parliamentary Party in Post-Election Gathering

An assembly of the newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) convened on Friday in the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also graced the gathering. The occassion was marked by the reverberating chants of ‘Modi Modi’ by his supporters as he entered the hall.

As Modi entered the meeting, he paid his homage to the nation’s Constitution, touching the Constitution of India in a symbolic gesture to show his reverence. Amidst the anticipation of the elected MPs, JD(S) MP-elect HD Kumaraswamy voiced his support for nominating Narendra Modi as the Leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu also extended felicitations, acknowledging the rigorous campaign efforts made by PM Modi in the lead up to the elections. Following the BJP’s inability to secure a majority, reliance on allies such as the TDP and JD(U) became apparent.

MP Rajnath Singh, addressing the assembly, lauded the newly elected MPs and endorsed Modi as the most fitting choice to lead the NDA. Echoing Singh’s sentiments, BJP national president JP Nadda also celebrated the NDA’s electoral victories across various states, attributing the transformation of India to Modi’s leadership. Nadda reflected on the nation’s evolution under Modi’s stewardship, from a state of indifference to one aspiring towards development.

The meeting witnessed a convergence of key political figures, with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NCP Chief Ajit Pawar, and LJP Chief Chirag Paswan among those present. HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka Chief Minister, reaffirmed his party’s backing for Modi and the NDA, emphasizing the necessity of a stable government.

The Election Commission of India’s announcement of results revealed the BJP’s 240 seats, bolstered by alliances to reach 293 seats. TDP’s 16 seats and JD(U)’s 12 seats further cemented NDA’s majority in the parliament. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, comprising 234 MPs, saw the Congress securing 99 seats.

