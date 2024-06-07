Who Is Vishal Patil? Congress Manages To Score A Century In Lok Sabha Polls With Support From This Independent Candidate

An independent MP-elect from Maharashtra conferred with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, June 6 pledging support to the grand old party. Vishal Patil, a member of the Congress, contested from Sangli as an independent candidate after the seat was allocated to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT) as per the seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha elections.

Despite Uddhav Thackeray’s refusal to vacate the seat for Congress, Patil emerged victorious as an independent, defeating his closest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Sanjay (Kaka) Patil by a margin of 1,00,053 votes. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil secured 60,860 votes.

Congress president Kharge posted on X, “People of Maharashtra defeated the politics of treachery, arrogance and division. It is a fitting tribute to our inspiring stalwarts like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar who fought for social justice, equality and freedom. Welcoming the support of elected MP from Sangli, Shri Vishal Patil ( @patilvishalvp ) to the Congress party. Long live the Constitution!”

Who Is Vijay Patil?

Vishal Patil, who contested as an independent candidate but is associated with the Congress party, secured victory in the Sangli Lok Sabha seat. On Thursday, he announced his support for the Congress, INDIA bloc, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Patil, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vasant Dada Patil, emerged triumphant after a closely contested election against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Kaka Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) contender Chandrahar Patil.

Vijay Patil’s backing marks a substantial gain for Congress, which secured 99 seats in the Lok Sabha, marking an increase from 52 in the previous election. The Congress party and its coalition partners clinched victory in 30 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. Conversely, the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance only secured 17 seats.

A meeting of the INDIA bloc members was convened in the capital city on Wednesday to analyze the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

With Vishal Patil, the son of former MP Prakashbabu Patil, elected as the MP, the Patil family has now contributed six MPs to the Congress from the Sangli seat.

The Sangli constituency has witnessed a total of 19 elections, including two by-polls, for the Lok Sabha. Out of these, the BJP has won twice and the PWP once. The remaining 16 elections have been claimed by the Congress.

