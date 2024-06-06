Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Key BJP Leaders and Their Crucial Ministerial Portfolios Under Narendra Modi's Governance From 2019 To 2024

Prime Minister has come to be recognised as the second Prime Minister to be serving nation for the longest time after after Jawaharlal Nehru. PM Modi resigned on June 5, 2024, marking the end of the second term of his tenure as the Prime Minster of India. He is gearing up to take the oath as the Prime Minister for the third time on June 8, 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party has collectively has seen through the previous two terms of the Lok Sabha Elections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party (BJP) has also seen many of its leaders hold significant positions within the Indian government, particularly during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister from 2019 to 2024. These leaders, through their various ministerial roles, have contributed substantially to shaping the country’s policies and governance.

Rajnath Singh:

Union Minister of Defence

Rajnath Singh, a seasoned politician and senior BJP leader, served as the Union Minister of Defence. Contesting from Lucknow, Singh secured a convincing victory with a margin of 1,35,159 votes. His tenure as Defence Minister was marked by significant initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s defense capabilities and enhancing the welfare of military personnel.

Amit Shah:

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation

Amit Shah, known for his strategic acumen, held the crucial portfolios of Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation. He contested from Gandhinagar, where he won by an overwhelming margin of 7,44,716 votes. Shah’s leadership in the Home Ministry was characterized by decisive actions on internal security, including the abrogation of Article 370 and measures to combat terrorism and insurgency.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari:

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, as the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, played a pivotal role in transforming India’s infrastructure landscape. He contested from Nagpur and won by 1,37,603 votes. Gadkari’s tenure focused on the expansion and modernization of India’s road network, promoting connectivity and economic growth.

Piyush Goyal:

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry; Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Textiles

Piyush Goyal held multiple key portfolios, including Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles. Contesting from Mumbai North, he won with a margin of 3,57,608 votes. Goyal’s tenure was marked by efforts to boost trade, improve consumer protection, and support the textile industry.

Dharmendra Pradhan:

Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Dharmendra Pradhan served as the Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He contested from Sambalpur, winning by 1,19,836 votes. Pradhan focused on educational reforms and skill development initiatives to enhance employability and support economic growth.

Pralhad Joshi:

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal, and Minister of Mines

Pralhad Joshi, holding the portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines, contested from Dharwad and won by 97,324 votes. Joshi’s role was crucial in facilitating legislative business in Parliament and managing the coal and mining sectors.

Narayan Tatu Rane:

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Narayan Tatu Rane, serving as the Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, contested from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and won by 47,858 votes. His focus was on supporting small businesses and promoting entrepreneurship.

Sarbananda Sonowal:

Union Minister of AYUSH and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Sarbananda Sonowal, holding the portfolios of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, contested from Dibrugarh and won by 2,79,321 votes. Sonowal’s initiatives aimed at promoting traditional medicine and enhancing maritime infrastructure.

Dr. Virendra Kumar:

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Dr. Virendra Kumar served as the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. He contested from Tikamgarh and won by 4,03,312 votes. His tenure focused on policies and programs aimed at social justice and the empowerment of marginalized communities.

Giriraj Singh:

Union Minister of Rural Development and Minister of Panchayati Raj

Giriraj Singh, as the Union Minister of Rural Development and Minister of Panchayati Raj, contested from Begusarai and won by 81,480 votes. Singh worked on initiatives to promote rural development and strengthen local governance.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia:

Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Minister of Steel

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia held the portfolios of Civil Aviation and Steel. Contesting from Guna, he secured a victory with a margin of 5,40,929 votes. Scindia’s leadership was instrumental in revitalizing the aviation sector and boosting steel production.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat:

Union Minister of Jal Shakti

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, serving as the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, contested from Jodhpur and won by 1,15,677 votes. His focus was on ensuring water security and promoting sustainable water management practices.

Mansukh Mandaviya:

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Mansukh Mandaviya held the crucial portfolios of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers. Contesting from Porbandar, he won by 3,83,360 votes. Mandaviya’s tenure was marked by significant efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and ensure the availability of essential medicines.

Bhupender Yadav:

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Labour and Employment

Bhupender Yadav, as the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Labour and Employment, contested from Alwar and won by 48,282 votes. Yadav focused on environmental conservation and labor reforms to enhance employment opportunities.

Parshottam Rupala:

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Parshottam Rupala served as the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Contesting from Rajkot, he won by 4,84,260 votes. Rupala’s initiatives aimed at supporting the fisheries sector and promoting animal husbandry and dairy farming.

G. Kishan Reddy:

Union Minister of Culture, Minister of Tourism, and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

G. Kishan Reddy held the portfolios of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region. He contested from Secunderabad and won by 49,944 votes. Reddy’s efforts were directed towards promoting India’s cultural heritage and boosting tourism, particularly in the North Eastern region.

Anurag Thakur:

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

Anurag Thakur, serving as the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, contested from Hamirpur and won by 1,82,357 votes. Thakur’s tenure was marked by initiatives to enhance media and broadcasting standards and promote sports and youth development.

The BJP leaders who served as Union ministers brought a wealth of experience and expertise to the Modi government, each contributing to their respective domains. Their electoral victories and subsequent ministerial roles underscore the trust and confidence placed in them by the electorate and the party leadership. This cohesive team of leaders played a crucial role in driving the government’s agenda and implementing policies aimed at fostering India’s growth and development.

