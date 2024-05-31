Bihar Schools Closed Until June 8 Due to Hot Weather, Heatwaves Expected on Polling Day

As Bihar grapples with scorching temperatures surpassing 44 degrees Celsius in various regions, the state government has taken proactive measures to safeguard public health. Bihar’s Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra issued a directive on Thursday, ordering the closure of all schools, coaching institutes, and anganwadi centres until June 8 due to prevailing heatwave conditions. This decision comes in response to instructions from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and aims to mitigate the adverse effects of the intense heat on students and residents alike.

In a letter addressed to all district magistrates, Mehrotra emphasized the importance of exercising caution and adhering to guidelines outlined by the state disaster management department. Additionally, district units of all state government departments have been put on alert to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) designated for managing heatwave-related challenges.

To assess preparedness in tackling the heatwave crisis, Mehrotra convened a high-level meeting involving relevant departments. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heatwave conditions to persist for the next three to four days, urging residents to take precautions against heat exposure and dehydration.

Amidst these challenging conditions, Bihar braces for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for June 1. Despite the soaring temperatures, voters are determined to exercise their democratic right. First-time voter Nalin Rastogi expressed a sense of excitement tempered with caution for his health, emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated. Similarly, citizens like investment banker Shalini Priya recognize the significance of voting while acknowledging the weather’s challenges.

However, political representatives have raised concerns regarding the timing of elections amidst the heatwave. Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari urged the Election Commission to prioritize the safety of voters and polling staff, suggesting a reconsideration of election schedules to better accommodate weather conditions. Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Gyan Ranjan echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for the Election Commission to factor in weather considerations when planning election schedules.

As Bihar navigates through this heatwave, both governmental and societal efforts converge to ensure public health and democratic participation remain paramount amidst challenging weather conditions.

