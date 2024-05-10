Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Sparks New Row After Referring To Indians As 'Mongolians, N-types': 'Some People Are White And Some Are…"

The polling season is in full swing, and controversial remarks are prevalent in such a politically charged environment. In a recent development Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury found himself in a controversy after asserting that “there are individuals belonging to the N-type class and Mongolians in the country.”
“I don’t want to say anything about anyone’s personal opinion. Our country has Proto-Australian, N**** class, Mongoloid class. Our topography gives rise to different kinds of appearances of our people. That is what we are taught. Not everyone looks alike. Some are black, some are white” said Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal’s Baharampur.
His blatant racial profiling received criticism from the BJP, with the party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asserting, “It’s not just Sam Pitroda but the entire Congress that makes racist comments.”
Sparking a fresh row, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated, “We have Proto Australoids, Mongoloids, (and) N*grito class of people. Hai to hai (It is how it is) … in the demography of our country, regional features are different. What someone said (referring obliquely to Mr Pitroda’s comment) is his opinion…” Mr Chowdhury said, concluding. “But it is true some people are white and some are dark.”
This came after a day after Sam Pitroda’s “North Indians look like white (people)… South Indians look like Africans” remark led to a furious pushback from the BJP and accusations of disrespecting Indians based on skin colour.
Adhir Ranjan crosses the limits
In defending Sam Pitroda he calls Indians (Negro or Negrito/Negrita )
Safed, Kala !
Both words are offensive https://t.co/YSzE7DaJAX
It shows that the words are Sam Pitroda but soch is of Congress
Calling Indians as Chinese / African/… pic.twitter.com/9v0Uf0ChEd
— Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 9, 2024
READ MORE : Warner Bros. to Release New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie ‘The Hunt for Gollum’ in 2026, Peter Jackson to Produce and Andy Serkis to Direct