Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Sparks New Row After Referring To Indians As 'Mongolians, N-types': 'Some People Are White And Some Are…"

The polling season is in full swing, and controversial remarks are prevalent in such a politically charged environment. In a recent development Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury found himself in a controversy after asserting that “there are individuals belonging to the N-type class and Mongolians in the country.”

“I don’t want to say anything about anyone’s personal opinion. Our country has Proto-Australian, N**** class, Mongoloid class. Our topography gives rise to different kinds of appearances of our people. That is what we are taught. Not everyone looks alike. Some are black, some are white” said Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal’s Baharampur.

His blatant racial profiling received criticism from the BJP, with the party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asserting, “It’s not just Sam Pitroda but the entire Congress that makes racist comments.”

Sparking a fresh row, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated, “We have Proto Australoids, Mongoloids, (and) N*grito class of people. Hai to hai (It is how it is) … in the demography of our country, regional features are different. What someone said (referring obliquely to Mr Pitroda’s comment) is his opinion…” Mr Chowdhury said, concluding. “But it is true some people are white and some are dark.”

This came after a day after Sam Pitroda’s “North Indians look like white (people)… South Indians look like Africans” remark led to a furious pushback from the BJP and accusations of disrespecting Indians based on skin colour.

All of this occurs against the backdrop of Sam Pitroda's racist remarks, that spelled out, "people of the east look like the Chinese and those of the south look like Africans". The statement triggered wide spread controversy, the ruling BJP seized upon his "racist" remarks, alleging that they have revealed the opposition party's "divisive" politics. Amid backlash for his 'racist comments', Congress leader Sam Pitroda resigned from his position as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress on Wednesday. The Congress has formally distanced itself from Pitroda's remarks, deeming them regrettable and inappropriate. The party emphasized that it "completely disassociates" itself from the comments. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated on X that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has acknowledged Pitroda's decision. Mr Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision," Ramesh said in his post

