Court Summons Delhi Minister Atishi In Defamation Lawsuit Initiated By BJP Leader

A Delhi court has issued a summons for Delhi Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi in connection with a defamation case filed by Delhi BJP’s media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Atishi has been directed to appear before the court on June 29.

The defamation suit revolves around allegations made by Atishi and the AAP claiming that the BJP attempted to bribe AAP legislators. Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleges that Atishi’s statements were “false, fabricated, and manipulated,” with the intention to tarnish the reputation of the BJP and its members.

According to the complaint, Atishi’s remarks were made with a “malafide intention to lower BJP’s and its workers’ reputation in the general public.” The complaint further accuses Atishi of trying to gain political advantage through false statements during press conferences, fully aware that they would be widely circulated on social media platforms.

This development comes after Atishi was previously served notice by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over her claims of being approached and bribed by a BJP leader to join the party. At that time, Atishi had asserted that the BJP was targeting AAP leaders following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case.

In response to Atishi’s allegations, the BJP demanded a public apology. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that the AAP’s baseless accusations stem from frustration amid a crisis in Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP leader RP Singh emphasized the importance of factual basis for allegations, highlighting the need for accountability in public statements.

The summoning of Atishi by the Delhi court underscores the gravity of defamation allegations and the legal repercussions of unsubstantiated claims in the political arena. As the case unfolds, it sheds light on the intricate dynamics between political parties and the judiciary, reaffirming the importance of transparency and accountability in public discourse.

