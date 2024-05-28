Supreme Court Denies Urgent Hearing For Arvind Kejriwal's Request To Extend Interim Bail By 7 Days

The Supreme Court’s vacation bench has declined an urgent hearing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail. The plea was submitted on medical grounds, but the bench determined that it would be more appropriate for the Chief Justice of India to decide on the listing of the case.

Kejriwal, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy, is currently detained in Tihar Jail and is required to surrender on June 2. The vacation bench’s refusal to expedite the hearing means that the decision on his bail extension will be left to the Chief Justice’s discretion.

On Tuesday, the vacation bench reviewed Kejriwal’s plea within the context of the LiquorGate scandal case. The bench emphasized that the case had already been thoroughly deliberated, and a verdict was pending. As a result, they deferred the decision on an urgent hearing to the Chief Justice, who will determine the subsequent steps for the case’s listing.

Kejriwal’s legal team had requested an additional seven days of interim bail, citing medical reasons. However, the Supreme Court insisted that the Chief Justice of India should oversee the final decision regarding the listing and urgency of the hearing. This move underscores the Court’s procedural adherence and the importance of allowing the Chief Justice to manage high-profile cases appropriately.

