Cyclone Remal Claims 27 Lives in Aizawl; Mizoram CM Announces Over Rs 15 Crore as State Relief Fund

Cyclone Remal has tragically claimed the lives of 27 individuals in Aizawl, affecting the areas of Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng, according to a state government release.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Mizoram reported that “27 bodies have been found so far as search and rescue operations continue, with State Disaster Response Force personnel teaming up with Melthum Local Council and YMA.”

Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced a State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) of Rs 15 crore and an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased. CM Lalduhoma and Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DM&R) Minister K Sapdanga will provide Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased at Hlimen, with the remaining amount to be disbursed later as per SDRF norms.

The Chief Minister and Minister K Sapdanga were present on-site at Melthum with other government officials to oversee the situation. Notices from the Power and Electricity (P&E) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) departments indicated that electricity and water supply will be disrupted until further notice due to damage caused by landslides and floods to electric lines and water pumps.

The cyclone’s impact has been severe, with 14 fatalities in Melthum, 4 in Hlimen, 3 in Salem, 2 each in Falkawn and Aibawk, and 1 each in Lungsei and Kelsih areas of Aizawl district, as reported by the Mizoram DIPR. Search and rescue operations have been continuously updated, with the latest information as of 7 pm on May 28.

