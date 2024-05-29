Tripura Records Highest Rainfall in Two Years Due to Cyclone Remal: IMD

Cyclone Remal, which made landfall near the West Bengal and Bangladesh coast around 11:30 pm on May 26, has caused the highest amount of rainfall in the last two years in Tripura, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The landfall time of the cyclone was around 11:30 PM on 26th May in nearby areas of West Bengal & Bangladesh coast. After that, the movement was towards the north and northeast. On May 27th in between afternoon-night, it crossed Tripura. After that, it moved towards the northeast and its present existence is 140km away from Agartala in Assam and is in the depression stage,” IMD Agartala Director Dr. Partha Roy told ANI.

All districts in Tripura experienced heavy to extreme rainfall: West Tripura (220mm), Sipahijala (187mm), Khowai (199mm), Gomati (198mm), North Tripura (242mm), Unokoti (252mm), and Dhalai (248mm). The cyclone, now in a depression stage, is located about 140km from Agartala in South Assam.

“The maximum rainfall recorded for West Tripura District is 220mm, for Sipahijala district it is 187mm, for Khowai District the rainfall is around 199mm, Gomati district 198mm, North Tripura district is 242mm, the highest rainfall in the Unokoti District that is 252mm and in Dhalai District it is 248mm. All data concluded that all the districts of Tripura had received heavy to extreme levels of rainfall. According to the records of IMD, for the last 2 years, many cyclones have occurred among which this Remal cyclone caused the highest amount of rainfall,” said Dr. Roy.

In Dhalai District, wind speeds reached 86 kmph on the night of May 27, around 11 PM to midnight, with the cyclone center approximately 60 km away from Agartala at that time.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued an Orange Alert on Tuesday, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning likely to occur at many places across the districts of Tripura.

