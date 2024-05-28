Pune Porsche Accident: Mother Of The Deceased Speaks On Her Tragic Loss, Stresses On Moral Guidance By Parents To Children | NewsX Exclusive

The tragic accident involving an unregistered Porsche driven by a minor resulted in the deaths of Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old software engineers from Madhya Pradesh.

Savita Awadhiya is enduring every parent’s worst nightmare after her son, Aneesh, was lost in the tragic Pune Porsche accident. Exclusively joining NewsX with host Devika Chopra, she shares the profound pain of her loss and delivers a message to the community. Her pain cannot be fully grasped, but we are here to listen and understand how this immense loss is being coped with by her and her family. How is this heartbreaking period being managed by her?

Coping With The Loss

At the beginning of the interview, she expressed her feelings on how they are coping with the loss of Anish, and said,” For a mother, it’s very difficult to describe the feeling when her son is no longer with her. It has been a very sorrowful time for me. I can’t come to terms with the fact that my son is not here with me.”

Tampering Of Samples

She then discussed the arrest of two doctors accused of tampering with blood samples, swapping the 17-year-old boy’s samples to yield a negative alcohol report. She reiterated her faith in the ongoing investigation process and expressed, “I have full faith that my son will get justice. The Maharashtra government is paying close attention to this matter. I am very confident that my son will definitely get justice.”

Later in the interview, she elaborated on her belief in the need for societal changes following the tragic loss, emphasizing the collective responsibility to enact meaningful reforms and said, “There should be changes in society, especially regarding the law that considers 16 to 18-year-olds as minors. The law should be implemented so that if a child commits such an act after the age of 16, they should be tried as an adult.”

Parental Vigilance and Moral Guidance

Towards the end Savita Awadhiya iterated that parents should vigilantly observe their children’s conduct, stressing the importance of imparting moral values and discouraging reckless behaviour until they reach adulthood. It is underscored that financial prosperity alone does not ensure a child’s well-rounded development. Moreover, the sentiment is expressed that parental guidance remains indispensable even as children grow older, highlighting the ongoing responsibility of providing direction and support throughout their upbringing.

The tragic Pune Porsche accident claimed the lives of Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, leaving Savita Awadhiya to grapple with an unimaginable loss. She bravely shares her journey of coping with grief while advocating for societal reforms and emphasizing the importance of parental guidance in nurturing children’s moral development.