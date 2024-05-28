Delhi High Court Issues Notice to ED on AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's Default Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court has taken up Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Kumar Jain’s default bail plea in a Money Laundering Case, issuing a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This move comes after Jain challenged the Rouse Avenue Court’s order from May 15, which denied him default bail.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma’s bench, after considering the submissions, has requested a response from the ED and scheduled a detailed hearing for July 9.

In his default bail plea, Jain argued that the ED failed to complete the investigation within the statutory period. He further contended that the prosecution complaint was filed incompletely, aiming to deprive him of his right to default bail under Section 167 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Jain emphasized that it’s established in law that filing a chargesheet when the investigation is ongoing cannot impede the right to default bail. He asserted that the filing of an incomplete chargesheet in a PMLA case, with the pending investigation, violates the fundamental rights of the accused under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Despite recent developments, including the Supreme Court’s dismissal of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in a money laundering case, the legal proceedings continue. Jain has faced multiple setbacks in his pursuit of bail, with previous rejections from both the Delhi High Court and the trial court.

Arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Jain remains in judicial custody. The case revolves around allegations that he acquired movable properties in the names of various individuals between February 14, 2015, and May 31, 2017, which he could not justify satisfactorily.

Who is Satyendar Jain?

Satyendar Jain is an Indian politician associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a political party primarily active in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, India. He has served in various capacities within the Delhi government and has been a prominent figure in Delhi’s political landscape. Satyendar Jain has been accused of involvement in a money laundering case. The allegations suggest that he was involved in the conversion of black money through hawala transactions and shell companies. Jain has served as a Minister in the Delhi government under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership. He has held portfolios related to Health, Industries, Power, Public Works Department (PWD) etc.

