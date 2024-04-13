Dr. S Jaishankar's Take On Cross Border Terrorism

S Jaishankar – The External Affair Minister emphasized India’s commitment to respond firmly to any cross-border terrorism and stressed that traditional rules cannot apply to dealing with terrorists, who operate outside the norms of warfare.

Criticizing the United Progressive Alliance’s handling of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, he highlighted the lack of effective action despite deliberations due to concerns over the potential repercussions of attacking Pakistan.

Speaking at an event titled ‘Why Bharat Matters: Opportunity for youth and participation in global scenario,’ he underscored the necessity of a proactive approach to prevent future attacks and noted a shift in India’s foreign policy post-2014 towards combating terrorism more assertively.

Regarding diplomatic challenges, Jaishankar candidly acknowledged Pakistan’s significant complexities, attributing some responsibility to India’s historical approach. He suggested that clearer recognition of Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism from the outset could have led to a different policy trajectory. Furthermore, he traced back the issue of terrorism to 1947, highlighting historical instances of cross-border aggression in Kashmir and the subsequent integration efforts by India.

Jaishankar emphasized India’s commitment to respond firmly to any cross-border terrorism and stressed that traditional rules cannot apply to dealing with terrorists, who operate outside the norms of warfare. Criticizing the United Progressive Alliance’s handling of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, he highlighted the lack of effective action despite deliberations due to concerns over the potential repercussions of attacking Pakistan.