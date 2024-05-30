ED Tells Delhi Court: Kejriwal's Campaigning Despite Health Woes

In a recent development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has contested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. Kejriwal, currently on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court until June 1, had sought regular bail from the court. The ED, presenting its argument in a court hearing in the national capital, stated that Kejriwal’s conduct, particularly his active participation in campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections, did not warrant bail.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju emphasized that Kejriwal’s health did not hinder him from engaging in strenuous campaigning activities, even as the Delhi CM sought an extension of his bail period to undergo medical tests, citing sudden weight loss and high ketone levels. Raju highlighted Kejriwal’s ongoing campaign in Punjab as evidence of his ability to undertake rigorous activities.

The court directed the ED to submit a response regarding Kejriwal’s bail plea. Meanwhile, Kejriwal’s counsel proposed scheduling the next hearing for June 1, citing prior engagements. The court agreed to hold the hearing on June 1, indicating that the ED should consider this as notice for a response.

The case remains ongoing, and further updates will follow as the situation develops.

