Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Critisizes Present PM, Says 'PM Modi Lowered Dignity Of Prime Minister's Post'

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday accused him of degrading the dignity of public discourse and the stature of the PM’s office by delivering “hateful speeches” during the election campaign.

No PM in past has uttered such hateful, unparliamentary terms to target either a specific section of society or opposition: Manmohan Singh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2024

Appealing to voters in Punjab ahead of the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Singh emphasized that only Congress can ensure a progressive, growth-oriented future where democracy and the Constitution are protected. The senior Congress leader also criticized the BJP government for implementing the “ill-conceived” Agniveer scheme on the armed forces.

“The BJP believes that the value of patriotism, bravery, and service is only four years. This reveals their false nationalism,” he stated in a letter to Punjab voters.

Targeting Modi, Singh said, “I have been closely observing the political discourse during this election campaign. Modi ji has engaged in the most vicious form of hate speech, which is purely divisive.

Modi Ji is the first prime minister to lower the dignity of public discourse and, consequently, the gravity of the prime minister’s office.

“No prime minister in the past has used such hateful, unparliamentary, and coarse language, aimed at targeting specific sections of society or the opposition. He has also falsely attributed statements to me. I have never in my life singled out one community from another. That is solely the BJP’s practice,” the former prime minister said.

Modi had accused Singh of saying that Muslims have the first right to the country’s resources. Singh remarked that the people of India are recognizing this. “This narrative of dehumanization has now reached its peak. We must save our beloved nation from these forces of discord,” Singh said in the letter.

Also Read: Do You Support PM Modi’s Meditation At The Vivekananda Rock Memorial In Kanyakumari? All You Need To Know

Show Full Article