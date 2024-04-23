FSSAI Initiates Sampling of Spices Amid Quality Concerns Raised by Singapore and Hong Kong

Amidst the controversy regarding the Everest spices, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has begun the sampling of powdered spices from not just Everest but also various other brands, including well-known names like MDH, across the country following quality concerns that were raised by Singapore and Hong Kong, according to a government source.

The initiative to sample the spices is followed after the recent row over the Indian spices, where Singapore and Hong Kong highlighted concerns about the quality of certain Indian spice products, alleging that the spices had the pesticide ‘ethylene oxide’ in them and the quantity of the pesticide was beyond permissible limits.

A government source informed PTI, “In view of the current development, FSSAI has been taking samples of spices from all brands, including MDH and Everest, from the market to check whether they meet the FSSAI norms.”

Notably, the FSSAI’s regulatory policies primarily aim to ensure the quality of the products that are intended for the domestic market and do not extend to regulating the quality of spices that are exported.

The Spices Board of India is actively looking into the ban that has been imposed by Hong Kong and Singapore on the sale of specific spice-mix products from Indian brands MDH and Everest. These banned products reportedly include MDH’s Madras Curry Powder (spice blend for Madras curry), Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.

A B Rema Shree, Director of the Spices Board of India, confirmed to PTI that they are actively involved in assessing the situation and addressing the concerns raised by the international regulatory bodies.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong’s Center for Food Safety (CFS) has cautioned consumers against purchasing these specified products and has also instructed traders not to sell them. Similarly, the Singapore Food Agency has also mandated the recall of these spice products.

The companies, MDH and Everest have not been available to give a comment regarding the current situation.