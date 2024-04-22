New Delhi-based spice brand Everest has dismissed reports suggesting a ban on its products in Singapore and Hong Kong following concerns raised by food regulators over the presence of ethylene oxide, a known carcinogen, in certain Indian spice brands, including Everest and MDH.

A spokesperson for Everest clarified that the company’s products have not been banned in either country. Instead, Singapore’s food safety authority referred to a recall alert issued by Hong Kong and instructed Everest’s Singapore importer to temporarily hold and recall one product for further inspection.

The controversy arose after food regulators in Hong Kong and Singapore raised alarms about the alleged presence of ethylene oxide in certain products of Indian spice brands MDH and Everest. Hong Kong’s Centre for Food Safety (CFS) identified MDH’s Madras Curry Powder, Sambhar Masala, and Curry Powder, along with Everest’s Fish Curry Masala, as containing ethylene oxide levels exceeding permissible limits. Consequently, the CFS instructed vendors to cease the sale and remove these products from shelves.

Similarly, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) ordered a recall of Everest’s Fish Curry Masala due to elevated levels of ethylene oxide. The SFA directed the importer to initiate a recall of the affected products as per regulatory requirements.

In response to these developments, the Indian government took proactive measures by ordering food commissioners to collect samples of spices from all manufacturing units across the country. The directive aims to ensure the safety and quality of Indian spices, not limited to MDH and Everest brands. Samples will be subjected to laboratory analysis, with results expected within approximately 20 days.

Government sources emphasized that strict action will be taken against any spice manufacturing company found to be distributing products containing harmful substances. Criminal proceedings are among the potential consequences for violations of food safety regulations.

The initiation of sampling by Indian authorities underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health and maintaining the integrity of India’s spice industry. This proactive approach aligns with international efforts to uphold food safety standards and mitigate risks associated with carcinogenic contaminants in food products.

As the investigation progresses, stakeholders will closely monitor the outcomes of the sampling process and any subsequent regulatory actions to address concerns surrounding ethylene oxide contamination in Indian spices. In the meantime, Everest remains steadfast in its assurance of product safety and quality to consumers.