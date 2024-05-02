Congress Is Sinking Here, Pakistan Is Crying There: PM Modi Mocks At The Coincidence

Days ahead the third phase of Lok Sabha elctions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes on a political rally in Gujarat’s Anand district. In his speech he did not leave a single stone unturned to mock at the opposition India National Congress.

In his speech he said, “Look at the coincidence today when the Congress is weakening in India, it’s becoming difficult to find Congress even with a magnifying glass. But the fun part is, here Congress is failing while Pakistan is celebrating. You must have heard, now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress, hoping the prince (Rahul Gandhi) becomes the Prime Minister, Pakistan is getting excited. And we all know that Congress is inclined towards Pakistan, this partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed. Brothers and sisters, enemies of the country don’t want a strong government in India today, they want a weak government.”

#WATCH | Gujarat: Addressing a public rally in Anand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “Look at the coincidence, today Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress.… pic.twitter.com/MpuYsQnWX3 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024

Further PM Modi also slammed the recent stance taken by INDI Alliance in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district. Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid’s niece Maria Alam Khan in her latest public speech has brought attention as she motivates people to do Vote jihad.

PM Modi took a jibe and said, “The INDI Alliance has revealed another strategy, with their secrets exposed by their own leaders in front of the nation. The alliance has urged Muslims to wage jihad. We’ve heard of love jihad and land jihad, and now vote jihad, especially targeting educated Muslims, has come to light. It’s not a child from an ordinary madrasa who said this, but from a highly educated family associated with the Congress. This Muslim family has urged for vote jihad, asking, ‘Do you know what jihad means? Against whom is jihad waged?’ The INDI Alliance advocates for all Muslims to vote unitedly, thereby disrespecting democracy and the constitution during the festive occasion of elections. Despite this, not a single Congress leader has opposed it. On one hand, the INDI Alliance is wooing ST, SC, OBC communities, and on the other, they are rallying for vote jihad. You can understand how dangerous the intentions of the INDI Alliance are.”

#WATCH | Anand, Gujarat: On Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s niece Maria Alam Khan’s statement, PM Modi says, “A leader from the INDI alliance has exposed their strategy in front of the country. The INDI alliance has asked Muslims to go for Vote Jihad. This has come from an… pic.twitter.com/C8wNxG17AI — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024

Also Read: What Is Vote Jihad? Salman Khurshid’s Niece Maria Alam Khan’s Speech Sparks Row, WATCH

The Prime Minister underscored the strides made during the last years of NDA governance, stating, “Under 60 years of Congress rule, nearly 60 per cent of rural areas lacked toilets. In just 10 years, BJP ensured 100 per cent toilet coverage. While Congress could only provide tap water to 3 crore rural households, or less than 20 per cent, in six decades, BJP achieved 14 crore households, accounting for 75 per cent, in a decade.”

He continued, “In 60 years, Congress nationalized banks with a promise to serve the poor. Despite this, they failed to provide bank accounts to millions. In contrast, Modi established over 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts in 10 years.” Voting for 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat will occur in the third phase of the ongoing general elections on May 7.