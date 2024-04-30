What Is Vote Jihad? Salman Khurshid's Niece Maria Alam Khan's Speech Sparks Row, WATCH

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid’s niece Maria Alam Khan in her latest public speech has brought attention as she motivates people to do jihad. Amid her political campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district addressing a Samajwadi Party rally, a video went viral where she motivated the public to indulge in ‘Vote Jihad’ (Mass vote against BJP). She emphasised saying that vote jihad is a must to save the country.

“We must practice vote jihad very silently and smartly. We need not be emotional about this. We must unite to save the Constitution and that demands Vote Jihad. That is all that is in our hands. We all together need to get this Sanghi government out of power. Only then can we save the Constitution,” Maria Alam Khan could be heard saying. The video of her controversial address is making rounds on social media.

“With great intelligence and with great silence, come together and do vote Jihad.” – Maria Alam Khan, Niece of Salman Khurshid at a public meet in Farukhabad pic.twitter.com/zViMyYMCHb — Treeni (@TheTreeni) April 30, 2024

Boycott Muslims Supporting BJP:

While Khan was addressing the rally, she added that the Muslim community must boycott the Muslims who are in support of the BJP. “I came to know that several Muslims helped organize a meeting with Mukesh Rajput, I believe that we should boycott their food and water from the community. Don’t be so mean that you play with our children’s lives, play with our children’s lives.”

She added saying, “There are so many people who are currently affected by CAA-NRC, and there are numerous individuals whose cases Salman Khurshid has taken on pro bono and we should support him. You people are our power. We all are working for your betterment. The democracy is in danger. Think of your future generations and practice vote jihad.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Salman Khurshid endorsed the remarks made by Maria Alam Khan, stating that the term ‘vote jihad’ is usually avoided in public discourse due to misinterpretation, but it simply signifies battling the prevailing circumstances. However, he reiterated Khan’s assertion that ‘vote jihad’ should be practiced.

In addition to Salman Khurshid, former Congress MLA Lewis Khurshid, State General Secretary Prakash Pradhan, District President Shakuntala Devi, and several other district-level Congress leaders attended the meeting. SP candidate Dr. Naval Kishore Shakya, former MLA Pratap Singh Yadav, Ajit Katheria, and Ramprakash Kallu Yadav were also present at the gathering.

What BJP Counters On Vote Jihad ?

BJP spokesperson, Shehzad posted on X, “INDI Alliance says Elections need Vote (votebank ) Jihad We consider elections to be a pious festival, they take it as Jihad.”