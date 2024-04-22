BJP Dismisses KS Eshwarappa From Party Membership For Six Years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken decisive action against KS Eshwarappa, a senior leader, for his decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Karnataka’s Shivamogga constituency. This move comes as the party views Eshwarappa’s independent candidacy as a source of embarrassment and a departure from party discipline.

In a statement issued by the Karnataka BJP, it was announced that KS Eshwarappa has been expelled from the party for a duration of six years due to his actions, which were deemed to have brought embarrassment to the party. Eshwarappa’s decision to contest independently from Shivamogga, a stronghold constituency for the BJP, was perceived as a breach of party loyalty and a challenge to its authority.

Former deputy chief minister and prominent BJP figure, KS Eshwarappa, submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate from Shivamogga on April 12, signaling his intent to contest the upcoming elections outside the party’s official candidacy. This move was met with swift repercussions from the BJP leadership, culminating in his expulsion from the party.

The electoral landscape in Shivamogga saw a flurry of activity as three independent candidates who had initially filed nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat withdrew their candidacy on the last day for withdrawal. Despite this, a total of 23 candidates, including Eshwarappa, remain in contention for the seat.

Among the candidates vying for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat are representatives from various political parties, including the BJP’s official candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, Geetha Shivarajkumar from the Congress, and others from smaller regional parties and independent backgrounds.

The expulsion of KS Eshwarappa highlights the BJP’s firm stance on party discipline and loyalty, particularly in the run-up to crucial electoral contests. The party’s decision to take such action underscores its commitment to maintaining unity and cohesion within its ranks, while also sending a clear message to dissenting members.

As the electoral battle in Shivamogga unfolds, all eyes will be on the outcome of the polls and the impact of Eshwarappa’s independent candidacy on the broader political landscape of Karnataka. The BJP’s expulsion of Eshwarappa serves as a reminder of the importance of party discipline and adherence to organizational principles, even in the face of individual ambitions.