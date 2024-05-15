Grieving Family Mourns Loss of Indian Army Veteran Killed While Serving with UN in Gaza

Fformer Indian Army officer Col Vaibhav Anil Kale, a resident of Thane tragically passed away while serving the United Nations in Gaza. A somber atmosphere enveloped Kale’s residence in Thane as news of the reached his family. Kale, aged 46, met his untimely end while en route to a hospital in the Khan Younis area from Rafah, where he was stationed as part of his duties with the United Nations.

Mugdha Ashok Kale, Kale’s aunt, expressed profound shock and disbelief at the news of his passing. “The news of Waibhav’s demise came as a profound shock to us. We are struggling to accept the reality of his absence. Although we hadn’t seen much of him recently, his presence is deeply felt among us. Despite the bitter truth, our minds refuse to acknowledge his departure. For us, Waibhav remains ever-present,” she conveyed to ANI.

Reflecting on Kale’s lifelong commitment to service, his cousin Chinmay Ashok Kale remarked on his unwavering dedication to his country and family. “Waibhav was always active and dedicated, embodying the spirit of patriotism instilled in the Kale family. His journey from the army to the United Nations was a testament to his steadfast resolve and his grandfather’s dream,” he shared with ANI.

Ajita Kale, Kale’s sister-in-law, praised his selfless devotion to serving the nation, highlighting his readiness to sacrifice for the greater good. “When Waibhav joined the army, it was not merely a profession but a solemn duty to his homeland. His commitment to duty and honor was unwavering,” she emphasized.

India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations extended condolences to Kale’s family, acknowledging his service with the UN Department of Safety and Security in Gaza. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Col Vaibhav Kale, working for the UN Department of Safety and Security in Gaza. Our deepest condolences are with the family during this difficult time,” read a statement from the mission.

The United Nations also mourned Kale’s death, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing condolences and condemning the attack. “The Secretary-General condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation. He sends his condolences to the family of the fallen staff member,” a statement from the UN highlighted.

Kale, who hailed from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army, had retired two years ago to join the UN. He had recently taken up his posting in Gaza as a security service coordinator, demonstrating his continued commitment to international peacekeeping efforts.

As the world mourns the loss of Waibhav Anil Kale, calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and the safety of all humanitarian workers in conflict zones echo through international corridors, emphasizing the gravity of his sacrifice and the urgency for peace.

