Gujarat Takes Action Against Non-Compliant Gaming Zones After Rajkot Fire

In the aftermath of a tragic fire incident at a gaming zone in Rajkot that resulted in the loss of at least 28 lives, the Gujarat government has taken swift action to address safety concerns regarding establishments across the state. A directive has been issued to register cases against owners of such establishments found to be operating without necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs), invoking stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposing non-bailable clauses.

The directive, which has been disseminated to all collectors and municipal commissioners statewide for immediate implementation, underscores the gravity of ensuring compliance with safety regulations. District police chiefs have been duly notified and instructed to initiate legal proceedings against violators, signaling a firm stance against negligence in safety measures.

Under the mandate, a comprehensive inspection of venues frequented by large gatherings, including temples, mosques, schools, colleges, malls, theaters, food markets, densely populated areas, and gaming zones, is mandated. This measure aims to assess the status of fire safety NOCs at each location, highlighting the government’s commitment to proactive risk mitigation and ensuring the safety of citizens.

Collaborative efforts between police and revenue officials are slated to facilitate thorough verifications at identified locations, emphasizing the importance of adhering to regulatory protocols. By rigorously enforcing compliance with safety standards, authorities aim to prevent future tragedies and uphold public welfare.

The issuance of this directive underscores the government’s resolve to prioritize public safety and hold accountable those responsible for negligence in adhering to established safety norms. It serves as a crucial step towards fostering a safer environment for all residents and visitors in Gujarat, emphasizing the imperative of stringent enforcement of safety regulations across all sectors.

