Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Set To Be Arrested Under Sexual Assault Charges as Flight Lands in Bengaluru

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is set to be arrested after his flight from Munich, Germany, landed at Kempegowda International Airport. The Janata Dal (Secular) leader, accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, had departed for Germany on April 27, just a day after polling in his constituency.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and the nephew of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, was aboard Lufthansa flight LH0764, which touched down in Bengaluru earlier today. His return has, once again, sparked discussions due to the serious allegations in obscene video case, against him.

The allegations came to light when videos surfaced in which Revanna could reportedly be seen sexually assaulting women. The video came to light on the day the Hassan MP left for Germany. Since then, there has been mounting pressure for his arrest and accountability.

According to sources, police officials were present at the airport to detain the MP as soon as he cleared immigration. He is expected to be handed over to the police by immigration officials and then taken to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office. Revanna will spend the night in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is handling the case.

In a video statement released on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Revanna addressed the allegations and apologized to his parents. “I apologise to my parents… I was depressed (over political rivals’ attacks on the sex assault charges). I will appear (before the police team) on May 31. I will cooperate to the best of my abilities… I have the blessings of God…” he said.

The police and the Special Investigation Team are expected to proceed with their investigation, and the legal proceedings will likely unfold in the coming days.

