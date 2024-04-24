Heatwave Alert Issued for Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai; Temperatures to Soar

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another heatwave alert. This alert has been specifically given for Maharashtra’s Thane and Raigad districts along with parts of Mumbai, predicting soaring temperatures from April 27 to April 29.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair brought to light that an anti-cyclonic circulation over Thane, Raigad, and parts of Mumbai will be driving a significant rise in temperatures during this period.

The heatwave is anticipated to peak on April 27 and April 28, marking the second alert issued for Mumbai and its neighboring regions this month. Earlier this month, severe hot weather had prevailed, with temperatures soaring to 41 degrees Celsius in parts of Navi Mumbai.

IMD forecasts, Additionally, suggested that the heatwave conditions will continue across most of East India and gradually spread towards Southern India.

The IMD also predicts ‘heatwave to severe heatwave’ conditions in Eastern India and parts of Southern Peninsular India over the next five days, affecting regions in West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi have experienced a sudden change in weather on Tuesday evening, characterized by light to moderate rainfall. According to the IMD forecast, areas including Delhi-NCR (Dadri, Greater Noida), Ghaziabad, and adjoining regions witnessed moderate-intensity rain accompanied by gusty winds.

The adverse weather conditions led to the diversion of 15 flights at Delhi airport on Tuesday evening due to the rough weather in the national capital, with several flights reporting delays as well.