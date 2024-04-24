Plane Crash: Aircraft Transporting Fuel Crashes in Alaska

International media- ABC News, citing the National Transportation Safety Board, reported a Douglas C-54 aircraft carrying fuel crashed into a frozen river shortly after departure on Tuesday in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed two individuals were aboard the aircraft and is conducting its investigation into the matter, as per the media.

Also Read: Massive Discounts To Delhi Voters, MCD Techniques To Surge Voter Turnout

Initial details revealed that the Alaska Air Fuel-operated Part 91 fuel transport flight crashed into the Tanana River post-takeoff from Fairbanks International Airport around 10 am local time. The Alaska Department of Public Safety stated that the plane slid into a steep riverbank, igniting a fire, with no survivors found.

The NTSB dispatched agents to the crash site for investigation and to retrieve the aircraft, as reported by ABC News. Additionally, the airport mentioned its cooperation with the ongoing investigation in its statement.