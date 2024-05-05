UN Special Rapporteur Raises Alarm Over Media Constraints in Afghanistan

Richard Bennett, the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan, has voiced deep concern regarding the escalating constraints on media freedom within the nation, as reported by TOLOnews.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Bennett underscored the pivotal role of media in Afghanistan and urged global solidarity in supporting journalists amidst mounting challenges.

Expressing his apprehensions, Bennett stated, “The role of journalism in Afghanistan is pivotal. I am troubled by the tightening restrictions on media operations and the arbitrary detention of journalists. I call upon the international community to extend its support to Afghan journalists.”

Karen B. Decker, the American Charge d’Affaires to Afghanistan, echoed similar sentiments, stressing the imperative of amplifying journalists’ voices.

Decker emphasized, “Afghan journalists represent the authentic voices of Afghanistan, disseminating crucial messages. It is imperative to lend them an ear. On this World Press Freedom Day, let us unite in safeguarding press freedom globally.”

Quoting Mohammad Raqib Fayaz, a prominent journalist, TOLOnews highlighted the indispensable role of media in promoting governmental transparency, societal harmony, and combating societal malpractices.

Furthermore, journalists advocated for fostering collaborative dialogues between media professionals and governmental authorities, underscoring the importance of timely information dissemination.

These developments transpire amidst Afghanistan’s plummeting 26 places in the Reporters Without Borders’ Press Freedom Index, primarily attributed to journalist fatalities and unwarranted arrests, thereby ranking 178th globally.